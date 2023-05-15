MURRAY – A Kirksey man faces several methamphetamine-related charges after he was allegedly found intoxicated inside a vehicle in Murray early Saturday morning.
According to CCSO, a deputy observed a suspicious vehicle by a business near Olive and 12th streets in Murray at approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday. A man who was later identified as Jeremy Kirksey, 43, of Kirksey, was occupying the vehicle and was found to be manifestly under the influence of something other than alcohol and in possession of methamphetamine, CCSO said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.