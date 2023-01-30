HAZEL - The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Hazel with a 2022 Liability Grant. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the city thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community. The city will use the money for new playground equipment.
“KLC encourages its members to focus on safety,” KLC Executive Director/CEO James D. Chaney said. “We are honored to be a part of improving the infrastructure of Kentucky cities while helping keep their citizens safe.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance also provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
