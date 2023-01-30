KLC grant

Pictured, from left, are KLC Loss Control Specialist Brian Nunn and Hazel Mayor John Paschall.

 

 Photo provided

HAZEL - The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Hazel with a 2022 Liability Grant. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.

Representatives for the city thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community. The city will use the money for new playground equipment. 

