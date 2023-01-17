MURRAY – A Calloway County High School student has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, according to Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight.
Knight said the student is a minor and not being named. In a message sent to parents and guardians on Friday morning, Calloway County School District Superintendent Tres Settle said a student was “removed” from the CCHS campus after guns were allegedly found in the student’s vehicle.
“At approximately 8 a.m. this morning, school officials at Calloway County High School were alerted by a parent dropping off a student of the possible sighting of a weapon in a student vehicle,” Settle said. “School officials and law enforcement reacted immediately and identified a ‘splat-gun’ visible in the vehicle. Prior to the interior search of the vehicle, the student informed officials that there was a shotgun and hunting ammunition/equipment under the seat of the truck. Those items were immediately secured by law enforcement and the student was removed from campus.”
“You can’t bring a weapon on school grounds,” Knight said Monday. “From what I’ve been told, it wasn’t a dangerous situation or anything, but you can’t take a weapon on school grounds.”
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
