MURRAY – A Calloway County High School student has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, according to Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight.

Knight said the student is a minor and not being named. In a message sent to parents and guardians on Friday morning, Calloway County School District Superintendent Tres Settle said a student was “removed” from the CCHS campus after guns were allegedly found in the student’s vehicle.