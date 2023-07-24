KSP apprehends escaped inmate in Graves County
Williams

MAYFIELD – Kentucky State Police Post 1 said it arrested an inmate who allegedly escaped in Graves County on Friday.

KSP said 36-year-old Nathan Williams was located in the area of General Street in Mayfield on Sunday. The agency announced on Friday that it was actively searching for Williams, an inmate who escaped from a work release detail in Graves County. KSP was notified at approximately 7:45 a.m. Friday that Williams fled from deputy jailers on foot and was last seen running northbound in the area of U.S. 45 North and Park Terrace Drive in Mayfield. 

