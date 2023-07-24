KSP apprehends escaped inmate in Graves County

MAYFIELD – Kentucky State Police Post 1 said it arrested an inmate who allegedly escaped in Graves County on Friday.
KSP said 36-year-old Nathan Williams was located in the area of General Street in Mayfield on Sunday. The agency announced on Friday that it was actively searching for Williams, an inmate who escaped from a work release detail in Graves County. KSP was notified at approximately 7:45 a.m. Friday that Williams fled from deputy jailers on foot and was last seen running northbound in the area of U.S. 45 North and Park Terrace Drive in Mayfield.
Williams was incarcerated at the Graves County Restricted Custody Center and on a work release detail at the State Highway Department on Crittenden Road in Graves County when he allegedly fled from deputy jailers, KSP said.
“KSP would like to thank the citizens who reported sightings of Williams and helped detain him. KSP was also assisted by the Graves County Sheriff's Office and Mayfield Police Department,” a news release said.
KSP said Williams was incarcerated for convictions of theft by unlawful taking, possession of stolen mail matter, theft of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property and probation violation.
