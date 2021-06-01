MAYFIELD – A Calloway County Jail escapee who had allegedly walked away from a work detail in Mayfield on Memorial Day was apprehended in Tennessee Tuesday afternoon, state police said
Kentucky State Police Post 1 said the agency was notified early Tuesday afternoon that Brian A. Ferryman, 39, of Calvert City, was taken into custody in Tennessee. Ferryman was located and arrested by an officer in Newburn, Tennessee, a news release said. He is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky to face charges.
As of Tuesday morning, troopers with KSP Post 1 were still searching for Ferryman, a Calloway County Jail inmate who reportedly walked away from the candle factory in Mayfield where he had been placed on work release. After further investigation, KSP obtained several photos that showed Ferryman’s current appearance and the vehicle in which he was picked up.
Ferryman was incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail in Murray for theft of an automobile and receiving stolen property, KSP said.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
