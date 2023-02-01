BENTON – The former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire department in Marshall County has been charged with misappropriation of funds, Kentucky State Police announced Tuesday.
According to a news release, KSP Post 1 received a call from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall County on Dec. 1, 2022, regarding suspicions of theft within the department. Post 1 detectives then began an investigation into the reported theft.
KSP said the investigation revealed that Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, of Benton, was hired by the fire department in August 2018 to serve as bookkeeper and was responsible for managing the department’s finances. In her capacity as bookkeeper, Cornwell had access to the department’s checking and savings accounts, and possessed a department-issued credit card.
Soon after being hired, Cornwell allegedly began using funds from the checking and savings accounts for personal use, KSP said. It was also discovered that Cornwell utilized the department credit card to make purchases not related to the day-to-day operations of the department.
The total amount of misappropriated funds attributed to Cornwell is still undetermined at this time. KSP said it is believed that the misappropriation occurred throughout the majority of her four years of employment with the department. Cornwell was removed from her position as bookkeeper in November 2022.
After an indictment by a Marshall County Grand Jury, Cornwell was arrested and charged by KSP with one count of theft by unlawful taking (greater than $10,000 and less than $1 million) and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card (less than $10,000).
The investigation continues by Detective Adam Jones.
