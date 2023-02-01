BENTON – The former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire department in Marshall County has been charged with misappropriation of funds, Kentucky State Police announced Tuesday.

According to a news release, KSP Post 1 received a call from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall County on Dec. 1, 2022, regarding suspicions of theft within the department. Post 1 detectives then began an investigation into the reported theft. 