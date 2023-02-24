MURRAY – Kentucky State Police Post 1 said Friday that the agency is investigating a fatal shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Calloway County.
A KSP news release said the officer-involved happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in Calloway County. At the request of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, KSP Post 1 investigators came to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The male subject was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by the Calloway County coroner, KSP said. No officers or other members of the community were injured during the incident, KSP said.
