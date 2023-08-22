CADIZ – Kentucky State Police Post 1 says it is currently investigating a collision that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old in Trigg County on Saturday night.
A news release said Post 1 was notified at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday of a single-vehicle collision on Glenwood Mill Road at the Little River Bridge. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office requested KSP to investigate the collision.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu was being operated by a 17-year-old female, southbound on Glenwood Mill Road with a 16-year-old female passenger. For reasons still under investigation, the Malibu left the right side of the roadway, collided with a guardrail, and continued down the embankment, coming to final rest in the water of Little River.
The operator, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Cadiz radio station WKDZ/WHVO-FM reported that Trigg County Deputy Coroner Matthew Phillips identified the victim of the crash as 16-year old Lillyan G. Williams of Cadiz, who was reportedly a junior at Trigg County High School.
KSP was assisted on scene by the Trigg County Sheriff's Office, Trigg County Rescue, Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Coronor, and Riddle's Towing. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 1 Detective Nathan Moore.
