CADIZ – Kentucky State Police Post 1 says it is currently investigating a collision that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old in Trigg County on Saturday night.

A news release said Post 1 was notified at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday of a single-vehicle collision on Glenwood Mill Road at the Little River Bridge. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office requested KSP to investigate the collision. 

