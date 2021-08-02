COLUMBUS – Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating the discovery of a body in Hickman County that was reported missing by Illinois State Police.
On Monday, July 26, Post 1 was contacted by the Illinois State Police regarding Zachary C. Campbell, 38, of New Burnside, Illinois, who went missing on July 15, 2021. Through investigation, KSP detectives determined Tyler Childers had shot allegedly Campbell and dumped his body somewhere off the Trail of Tears route. After multiple search attempts, Campbell’s body was located Thursday night, down an embankment off of Bluff Road near Columbus.
An autopsy was conducted on Campbell Friday morning at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville. Preliminary autopsy results show Campbell died of a gunshot wound.
Childers is currently lodged in Massac County Jail in Illinois for multiple charges. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Childers on the charge of murder in Kentucky. The investigation is ongoing by Detective Brian Hill.
