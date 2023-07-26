US-NEWS-MAN-CENTRAL-KENTUCKY-INJURED-SHOOTING-1-LX.jpg

One person has been shot by law enforcement in Berea, police say.

 Silas Walker

RICHMOND – (TNS) Jul. 24—The Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Berea on Monday morning.

According to investigators, officers with the Berea Police Department (BPD) responded to a residence on Red Bud Drive in Berea around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning in response to a domestic disturbance.