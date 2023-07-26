RICHMOND – (TNS) Jul. 24—The Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Berea on Monday morning.
According to investigators, officers with the Berea Police Department (BPD) responded to a residence on Red Bud Drive in Berea around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning in response to a domestic disturbance.
Police said witnesses told 911 dispatchers that shots had been fired at the residence prior to the arrival of officers.
According to KSP, while BPD officers were at the scene, a male suspect sustained a gunshot would and received medical treatment at a local hospital.
Law enforcement also noted that a female involved in the incident was able to safely leave the scene as officers arrived.
According to the BPD, no officers were harmed during the incident and there is no further threat to the community.
KSP Post 7 troopers, detectives, and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded to the scene and are leading the ongoing investigation of the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.