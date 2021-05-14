CADIZ – Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Trigg County.
The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday. At the request of the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, KSP Post 1 detectives and KSP’s critical incident response team arrived on the scene after the request was made, and the investigation remains ongoing.
A preliminary investigation conducted by KSP indicates that deputies with TCSO traveled to a residence on Gold Dust Trail in the Rockcastle community in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant. Deputies were allegedly met with resistance by a male suspect at the residence who was identified as the wanted person. A deputy responded by discharging his service weapon, striking and wounding the suspect. The deputy immediately provided medical care to the male until Trigg County EMS personnel responded.
The male suspect was transported to the Trigg County Hospital and ultimately airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
No officers or members of the community were injured during this incident, KSP said.
“KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies,” a news release said. “KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP policy not release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”
