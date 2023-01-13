KSP investigating theft of heavy equipment in Mayfield

MAYFIELD – Kentucky State Police Post 1 is currently investigating a report of heavy equipment stolen in Mayfield.
According to a news release, Post 1 received a call from the owner of an equipment rental business in Mayfield on Dec. 19 reporting the theft of a skid steer. The business owner advised that he rented a skid steer to an individual on Dec. 12 with an expected return date of Dec. 19. When the business owner contacted the individual for an estimated return time on Dec. 19, the suspect reportedly claimed that the skid steer was stolen from an address in Paducah on the night of Dec. 18; however, GPS tracking indicates the skid steer was taken to Blytheville, Akansas by Dec. 13. The skid steer has been recovered from Blytheville, where it is believed it had been sold by the suspect who had rented it.
