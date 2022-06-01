UPDATE: Kentucky State Police reported Thursday morning that Kevin Hoague has been located and is safe.
MURRAY – Kentucky State Police Post 1 is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Murray man.
A news release said troopers were contacted by the family of 53-year-old Kevin Hoague, who said he had not been seen or heard from since the morning of May 31, 2022. Hoague had reportedly stated to family that he was traveling to the Elizabethtown area for a construction job.
Family members believe Hoague could be suicidal and could be in possession of a shotgun. Hoague is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair with a beard. Hoague was last seen driving a green 2001 Toyota Tacoma with New Hampshire registration plate 5054599. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, sleeveless T-shirt with a skull and American flag on the front and a pair of boots.
If anyone has information regarding Hoague’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact KSP. Due to the possibility of his suicidal state, the public is urged not to approach Hoague if he is spotted and instead contact State Police at 270-856-3721 or 911.
