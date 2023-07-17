MAYFIELD – Kentucky State Police Post 1 is requesting public assistance to identify a suspect who has cashed multiple fraudulent checks across western Kentucky, including Calloway County.
KSP said that on Friday, July 14, a female entered FNB Bank locations in Graves, McCracken, Calloway and Trigg counties and successfully cashed five fraudulent checks in three of those counties. The female suspect, who is pictured here, was last seen in a 2022 silver Dodge Charger SXT with black wheels and a black spoiler. The vehicle has NC license plate KBC7001. The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Justin Fox.
