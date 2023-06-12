KSP searching for escaped Calloway County inmate
MURRAY – Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 are currently searching for a Calloway County Detention Center inmate who escaped the facility. 

Dorsey Jacob Hutson is described as a 33-year-old white male, approximately 5' 6" tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen at the detention center at approximately 4:39 a.m. Sunday. Hutson was last seen wearing a lime green jump suit. 