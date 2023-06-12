KSP searching for escaped Calloway County inmate

MURRAY – Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 are currently searching for a Calloway County Detention Center inmate who escaped the facility.
Dorsey Jacob Hutson is described as a 33-year-old white male, approximately 5' 6" tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen at the detention center at approximately 4:39 a.m. Sunday. Hutson was last seen wearing a lime green jump suit.
Hutson was incarcerated at the Calloway County Detention Center for the offenses of burglary and fourth-degree assault.
The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Cody Jackson. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hutson is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app, which is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
