MAYFIELD – As of Tuesday morning, troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are still searching for Brian A. Ferryman, a Calloway County Jail inmate who walked away from the candle factory in Mayfield where he had been placed on a work release program.
After further investigation, KSP obtained several photos that show Ferryman's current appearance and the vehicle in which he was picked up. The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Jay Dunn, and anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ferryman are asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
