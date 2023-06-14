KSP still searching for escaped Calloway inmate

MURRAY – Kentucky State Police Post troopers are still searching for an inmate who escaped from the Calloway County Jail early Sunday morning.
On Sunday, KSP announced that 33-year-old Dorsey Jacob Hutson had escaped from the jail after having been incarcerated for burglary and fourth-degree assault charges. He was described as a white male, approximately 5' 6" tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen at the jail at approximately 4:39 a.m. Sunday wearing a lime green jump suit.
Trooper Sarah Burgess, public information officer for KSP Post 1, said she had no update as of Tuesday. If anyone thinks they know where Hutson is or thinks they have seen him, they are urged to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
It is also possible to anonymously report tips through the KSP app, which is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications. The app is free and can be downloaded through Apple and Google Play stores, and Burgess said it has been an effective way for the public to communicate with the agency for several years now.
“We receive anything that comes through there just as we would any other means of communication, and it is routed directly through our dispatch centers,” she said.
Burgess said KSP has not received any indication one way or another as to whether or not Hutson should be considered dangerous, but one can never be too cautious when encountering an escaped inmate or fugitive. She said it is best to keep your home and belongings secure and to not approach Hutson if you see him.
“Just as I would any other time, I would encourage people not to leave their homes or their vehicles unlocked and unattended,” Burgess said. “If you're going to leave the house, make sure you lock it up, and when getting in and out of your vehicle, make sure to lock that as well.
“We don't have any information either way on (the level of danger). We don't have anything that's indicated that to us, but again, you can never be sure about anybody.”
Burgess said she could not provide details about how Hutson escaped, other than to say he walked out of the facility. The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Cody Jackson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.