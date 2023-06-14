KSP still searching for escaped Calloway inmate
Hutson

MURRAY – Kentucky State Police Post troopers are still searching for an inmate who escaped from the Calloway County Jail early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, KSP announced that 33-year-old Dorsey Jacob Hutson had escaped from the jail after having been incarcerated for burglary and fourth-degree assault charges. He was described as a white male, approximately 5' 6" tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen at the jail at approximately 4:39 a.m. Sunday wearing a lime green jump suit. 

