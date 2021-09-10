KY 280/Speaker Trail Reopened at Panther Creek Bridge in Calloway County

NEW CONCORD – KY 280/Speaker Trail has reopened at the Panther Creek Bridge near the 11mile marker in Calloway County.
The Panther Creek Bridge has been closed since Aug. 23, when flash flooding stripped away riprap around the bridge, eroded the embankment, and washed away pavement on the bridge approach.
The KYTC District 1 Bridge Crew had to use sheet piling to reinforce eroded areas of the embankment around the bridge support structure. Once that was completed, a paving crew replaced the eroded asphalt pavement at the bridge ends.
Repair work is now complete. The KY 280/Speaker Trail Panther Creek Bridge between KY 1536 and Cherry Corner Road is now open to normal traffic flow.
