US-NEWS-THIS-KY-COMMISSION-WILL-CHOOSE-1-LX.jpg

The Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., photographed on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

 Ryan C. Hermens

(TNS) Last summer, Kentucky’s 11-member Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission met for the first time in a fluorescent-lit room in Frankfort, introducing themselves around a horseshoe of plastic folding tables.

Their task was enormous: Together, they were to distribute roughly half of the $842 million acquired by the state in opioid settlements over the next several years. The other half would be given directly to counties and local governments.

