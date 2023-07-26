US-NEWS-KY-CRIME-DATA-PRODUCED-BY-1-LX.jpg

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

 Ryan C. Hermens

(TNS) Crime reduction data produced by police and touted by Gov. Andy Beshear exaggerated the state’s reduction in homicides from 2021 to 2022.

According to new data provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a recently celebrated report produced by the Kentucky State Police (KSP) based on previously provided LMPD information undercounted the number of homicides in Jefferson County by 100. The latest report on 2022, which was released this month, showed that 64 homicides were reported in the state’s largest county instead of the actual 164 reported by LMPD.

