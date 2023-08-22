(TNS) A Kentucky high school athletic director said he’s launching an investigation into an inappropriate social media post reportedly made by students after a football game Saturday.
Middlesboro High School Athletic Director Ben Slusher said the post, published after the game between Harlan County and Middlesboro high schools, contained inappropriate language.
“We take the sportsmanship of our athletes very seriously and a full investigation will be conducted. Middlesboro High School football has a standard of excellence to which each player and coach is held accountable,” Slusher said in a statement Sunday.
Slusher reached out to Harlan County Schools administration to apologize for the event and to offer thoughts and prayers for one of their athletes who was injured during a play, he said.
The statement did not specify the inappropriate language.
The player who was hurt had a severe leg injury and was getting further medical evaluation, Harlan County High School Athletic Director Eugene Farmer told the Herald-Leader Monday.
Farmer said Harlan County school administrators did not have any comments about the social media post.
