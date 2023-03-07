(TNS) A lawmaker from Lexington wants the state’s housing discrimination law to protect Kentucky tenants who use government housing vouchers, private income assistance, child support, alimony and other benefits to pay their bills, rather than just a traditional salary.

House Bill 437 would add “sources of income” to the categories that are protected from discrimination under Kentucky housing law, alongside race, color, religion, sex, familial status, disability and national origin. The city of Louisville has some similar protections in place, but the rest of the state does not.