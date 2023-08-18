US-NEWS-KY-MAN-GETS-20-YEARS-1-LX.jpg

A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted on child porn charges.

 ALLISON V. SMITH/Star-Telegram

(TNS) A man identified as one of the biggest spreaders of child pornography in Kentucky through one program has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

That was the statutory maximum for Adam Fonso Childers, 71, of Ashland. A jury convicted him one one charge each of possessing and distributing child porn.