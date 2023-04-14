(TNS) NPR and Kentucky radio station WEKU will no longer use Twitter after the national news organization was labeled “state-affiliated media,” a term typically used for propaganda news, the news outlets announced this week.

NPR, and some of its affiliates, is the first major news organization to stop using Twitter to distribute content after the social media platform was bought by Elon Musk. Since Musk became the CEO, changes have been made to the site, including adding labels to some verified accounts. The labels are meant to provide “additional context about accounts that are controlled by certain official representatives of governments, state-affiliated media entities and individuals associated with those entities,” according to Twitter.

Recommended for you