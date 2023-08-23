(TNS) Officials are investigating after an “altercation” was reported on a Clark County school bus Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the school district.
The school district said the incident happened on the bus and was under investigation by law enforcement, but didn’t provide additional details.
“All CCPS students deserve to feel secure and protected, and nothing is more important to us than the safety of our children and staff,” Superintendent Dustin Howard said in a statement. “CCPS will not tolerate any form of violence within our community.”
The school district said appropriate action will be taken once the investigation is completed.
“All students deserve to feel secure and protected, and nothing is more important to us than the safety of our children and staff,” Howard said.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.