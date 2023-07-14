MURRAY – Murray State University this week hosted the first-ever summer program run by the Kentucky School for the Blind in the western part of the state, giving visually impaired high school students a taste of the college experience.
According to the Kentucky School for the Blind (KSB) website, the INSIGHT Post-Secondary Preparation Program at Morehead State University is currently the only program in the commonwealth dedicated to promoting college and career readiness for students who are blind or visually impaired. The week-long program, which was held last month, is open to students who have completed grades 10-12 and are interested in attending a postsecondary institution after graduating from high school.
Angela Powell and Robbin Cox said there had never been an INSIGHT camp in the western half of the state until they co-directed a pilot program on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. This version of the program was named WINSIGHT. Powell is KSB’s outreach consultant for the Green River Region, covering 28 counties and 34 school districts. Cox, the outreach coordinator for western Kentucky, is based in Paducah and serves 19 counties and 24 school districts.
“INSIGHT is at Morehead State, so we wanted to get something on this side since we have a lot of students that aren’t able to attend because of the distance factor,” Powell said. “It’s for students with low vision and blindness to try to get them college-ready and give them the college experience so they kind of know what to expect ahead of time (including) what it’s like to live in the dorms, because a lot of our students don't get those opportunities. We really want to try to prepare them for that, and also, we work closely with Vocational Rehabilitation so students also could learn how to get those services and how to contact the visibility coordinator once they get into college so they could still have those ongoing services once they get here.”
Powell and Cox said they thought the first WINSIGHT went very well and they hope to bring it back to Murray State next summer and grow the program beyond that. Besides getting a feel for living on campus, Powell said students also learned how to advocate for themselves and apply for financial aid, and an orientation mobility specialist worked with them to learn how to navigate getting around campus, particularly with the use of a cane.
“This year mainly was just a pilot, and so we were kind of just seeing what we could do and obviously what we can kind of fix for next year,” Powell said. “This year, we just took four students; we originally had five, and we had one get sick at the last minute, but we had two males and two females this year. We're super excited and we're hoping to grow each year and kind of get bigger as we go.”
Powell said the INSIGHT program at Morehead usually has about 20 students involved and had 24 enrolled this year. Cox works closely with the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative based in the Hogancamp General Services Building on Murray State’s campus, and Powell said the two of them thought the campus would be a natural choice for a second location because of its outstanding Office of Student Disability Services.
“So we said, ‘Hey, let's get something going here,’ and so we did and we kind of got it off the ground fairly fast,” Powell said. “We got funding through the Kentucky School for the Blind Charitable Foundation, so we got the pilot going this summer and got it on the ground.”
Although INSIGHT is only open to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, Powell said WINSIGHT is also open to freshmen. She said that way, if a student attends WINSIGHT for three days and feels comfortable being away from home that long, they could choose to enroll in the week-long INSIGHT program the next summer if they can get transportation to Morehead.
One of the four students who went through the inaugural WINSIGHT was Jordan Leslie, who graduated this year from Louisville’s Central High School. He also attended INSIGHT at Morehead from June 3-10, and he said he signed up for the second program in part because he is considering going to Murray State after he finishes taking a year of classes at Jefferson Community & Technical College.
“I went to the INSIGHT program because they offer a $5,000 scholarship … but I also wanted to try WINSIGHT because it's a new program,” Leslie said.
“When he found out about this, he said, ‘Can I come?’ and we said, ‘Sure,’” Cox said. “He said, ‘Good, because I’d like to see Murray’s campus.”
“It’s given me a good understanding of college, so I won't be too intimidated when I eventually leave my parents’ nest and go to college,” Leslie said. “I can be able to kind of live on my own, study and focus so I can graduate to get a job and become a productive member of Kentucky.”
Leslie said it can be a challenge for him to do paper-based assignments, and although his school system has been very accommodating, he had been nervous that it might be harder when he is on his own. He said he appreciated WINSIGHT introducing him to the services offered by the Kentucky Office of Vocational Rehabilitation in Murray.
Cox added that KSB is grateful to the Murray Lions Club for making a $300 donation to WINSIGHT, which paid for trips to the swimming pool and Dairy Queen, as well as Murray State T-shirts for the students. Although it is not yet confirmed, Cox said she feels reasonably confident that KSB will get some funding to continue the program at Murray State next year.
One of the educators who worked at WINSIGHT was Billie Martin, who is employed by the Murray Independent School District as a teacher for the visually impaired and orientation mobility specialist. She is currently earning her master’s degree in the University of Kentucky’s program to train teachers of the visually impaired (TVI), and WINSIGHT served as one avenue for earning some of her practicum hours.
“I just hope the program grows and that we're able to keep doing it because I think it's been really beneficial for the students that came this year,” Martin said.
