MURRAY – Murray State University this week hosted the first-ever summer program run by the Kentucky School for the Blind in the western part of the state, giving visually impaired high school students a taste of the college experience.

According to the Kentucky School for the Blind (KSB) website, the INSIGHT Post-Secondary Preparation Program at Morehead State University is currently the only program in the commonwealth dedicated to promoting college and career readiness for students who are blind or visually impaired. The week-long program, which was held last month, is open to students who have completed grades 10-12 and are interested in attending a postsecondary institution after graduating from high school.