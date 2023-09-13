(TNS) Less than one year after being selected by his peers as Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court, Laurance VanMeter announced Tuesday that he would not seek re-election to the bench when his term expires in 2024.

A Lexington native and University of Kentucky College of Law graduate, VanMeter has served as a member of the state judiciary for nearly 30 years and was elected by the other members of court as chief following the departure of longtime chief justice John Minton. Minton did not seek re-election when his term expired in 2022.

