FRANKFORT –
The findings of fact and conclusions of law the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) issued with its final order in last year’s misconduct proceedings against former circuit judge James (Jamie) T. Jameson were deficient, the Kentucky Supreme Court ordered last week, and must be corrected before the high court can proceed with its review.
The JCC entered its final order, which removed Jameson from office and barred him from re-election, four days before the 2022 general election, in which the judge was a candidate. Jameson appealed the decision to the Supreme Court in December. In February, the JCC filed its response brief. Both parties have requested oral arguments.
“The Order is not a ruling on the merits of the appeal,” said JCC attorney Jeffrey C. Mando in an emailed statement. “It’s merely a request for more detail and additional record cites to assist the Court in its review of the case.”
"I am not sure why the court decided to remand this matter and give the JCC an opportunity to provide additional factual information when everything was set out in the hearings and all has been well-briefed,” Jameson said in a text. “The Court certainly has the authority to do that, and clearly the members have some concerns or they would have simply upheld the JCC's ruling.”
In the order, Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter questions the adequacy of the JCC’s findings, stating that “a lack of adequate findings by an administrative agency creates significant problems for our ability to provide judicial review.”
The JCC’s findings often listed documents and witness names as supportive of a point without providing further clarification to connect interpretations to specific testimony or exhibits, according to the order.
“For example, despite the disciplinary process being highly contested, the JCC repeatedly begins findings by stating ‘[a]s supported by your/Judge Jameson’s admissions’ … This is then sometimes followed by ‘and the testimony of [witness], you…,’” a footnote states. “In each example, the JCC fails to explain what it is that Judge Jameson was supposed to have admitted. JCC also fails to list any specific testimony of such witnesses, instead proceeding directly to its conclusions without providing what facts led to these conclusions.”
The order further states that, instead of making credibility determinations regarding witnesses or weighing the “relative credibility and veracity” of the testimony given, the JCC makes general statements that “testimony supported a point” without identifying what the testimony was or when it occurred during the proceedings.
The matter is remanded to the JCC, and the commission has until July 28 to supplement its findings of fact and conclusions of law. Following the filing of said supplemental findings, the parties have until Aug. 28 to file supplemental briefs, which cannot exceed 20 typewritten pages, to address any additional issues raised.
Justices Debra Hembree Lambert, Kelly Thompson, Michelle M. Keller and Robert B. Conley concurred, while Justice Angela McCormick Bisig dissented from the order, noting that she would affirm the JCC’s final order. Justice Christopher Shea Nickell recused himself from the matter.
Jameson said the alleged offenses for which the JCC cited him were simply an effort to improve the lives of those facing drug addiction. He said that even if he inadvertently violated protocol for Kentucky judges, his intentions were good and he worried other judges could be discouraged by the JCC’s ruling from taking proactive steps to curb substance abuse.
“I will say, that if the ruling of the JCC is not overturned by some degree or another, no one that tries to go above and beyond to address the ever-changing and deadly disease of addiction that plagues our communities can feel safe serving as a Judge in the Commonwealth,” Jameson added. “Even if it can be said that rules were broken, nothing that occurred could justify the ruling of the JCC. Those kinds of rulings are withheld for the most egregious situations that sometimes even involve criminal conduct.
“The JCC made it clear that nothing criminal was even alleged or suspected regarding my decisions, which were largely related to addressing addiction in our local courts in a new and effective manner. I have faith the Court will look closely at this matter and make a ruling that hopefully protects judges trying to make a difference."
