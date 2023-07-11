FRANKFORT – (KT) Secretary of State Michael Adams says new voter registrations saw a large increase in June, but most of that was offset by the number of registered voters who were removed from the rolls.
He noted Kentucky’s voter registration jumped last month, but the net result was that voter rolls grew by just 670 when you factor in the removal of 9,348 ineligible voters.
“While over 10,000 voters registered in June, our biggest monthly number since November 2022, registration is flat for the month due to diligent work to remove ineligible voters,” Adams said.
The specific numbers show that In June, there were 10,018 new voters registered. However, the removals included 7,049 deceased voters, 1,175 voters who were convicted of felonies, 734 who moved out of state, 306 who voluntarily de-registered, 83 who were adjudged mentally incompetent and one duplicate registration.
Through the end of June, Republican registrants accounted for 45.9% of the electorate, with 1,593,476 voters. Republican registration increased by 2,020 voters, a 0.13% increase. Democratic registrants now make up 44.1% of the electorate, with 1,529,360 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 2,562 voters, which represents a 0.17% decrease. There are now 348,698 voters registered under other political affiliations, or 10% of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 1,212 voters, which is a 0.35% increase.
This brings the current number of registered voters in Kentucky to 3,471,534.
On the ballot in November will be the constitutional offices, including the Governor and Lt. Governor slate, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, State Treasurer, and Agriculture Commissioner.
There will also be special elections for the final year of the 93rd State Representative seat in Fayette County, which was left vacant when Democrat Lamin Swann died in May, and for Jefferson County Family Court judge.
The registration deadline to be able to vote in the November General Election is Oct. 10.
