MURRAY – A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman said crews working on the four-lane expansion of U.S. 641 South are slightly ahead of schedule and still on track to meet the completion target of summer 2023.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the primary contractor for the project, which was jump-started in December 2018 with a $23 million federal BUILD (Better Using Investments to Leverage Development) grant awarded to the Calloway County Fiscal Court. The total contract is for $37.6 million, and when completed, there will be a new section of U.S. 641 from Murray to Hazel and the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
The existing two-lane highway carries about 6,000 vehicles per day, and KYTC said that in addition to improving safety for daily commuters, the new highway is expected to improve economic development opportunities by connecting Murray and Calloway County to Paris, Tennessee, and to Interstate 40 on to the south. Although the target for completion is summer 2023, KYTC has not yet announced a specific month in which the road might open to traffic.
The first mile south of Murray – which was Phase 1 of the overall project – was completed in 2021, which left another 5.6 miles to the state line. Keith Todd, public information officer for KYTC District 1, said engineers have reported that Phase 2 is currently about 75% complete, which puts it “somewhat ahead” of schedule. That estimate is not precise, but is based on the amount of the project the state has paid the contractor so far, Todd said.
“Usually, they do it in about 10%-20% increments, so if contractor has what they think is about 10% of the work completed, we’ll write them a check for about 10% of the money,” Todd said. “So at some point, they have provided documentation saying they are 75% complete, so we've paid them about 75% of the money for the project.”
Todd said the project is paused for the moment, but will likely be ramping back up around March. He said a lot of the base asphalt has been placed, but the finish asphalt won’t happen until the spring.
“Once the asphalt plants start opening up in March, you'll see a lot more activity out there,” Todd said. “They will probably be working some this winter if they catch a week or two of warm, dry weather, so you may see some activity out there (before spring) but it probably won’t really fully ramp back until sometime in March.”
Meanwhile, as Kentucky nears completion on its side of 641, Tennessee has been working on three separate projects to widen U.S. 641/TN 54 in Henry County from Paris to the state line. Nichole Lawrence, community relations officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation Region 4, said the first project, was completed last summer, was a five-lane section from Paris to near Smith Road.
“The second project segment moving north is to continue the five-lane section to the 218 Bypass and then transition to three lanes through Puryear to near Howard Road,” Lawrence said. “This segment was identified in the Improve Act and will be the last of the three projects constructed.”
The reason the second project will be the last to complete is because Tennessee is prioritizing the third project near the state line in order to capitalize on the progress Kentucky has already made with its side of the highway, Lawrence said.
“The third project (moving north) continues the three-lane segment from near Howard Road until it ties in with the four-lane Kentucky project at the state line,” Lawrence said. “This segment is currently in preliminary design and we are tentatively scheduling a design public meeting this spring. It has been included in our current 3 Year Work Program for funding right-of-way acquisition in FY 2023. This project is our current priority due to Kentucky advancing their project to the state line. TDOT continues to move forward with a three-lane design on five-lane right-of-way. Kentucky’s project will provide a temporary tie-in back to existing Hwy. 641 until our project completes the permanent tie-in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.