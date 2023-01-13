MURRAY – A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman said crews working on the four-lane expansion of U.S. 641 South are slightly ahead of schedule and still on track to meet the completion target of summer 2023.

Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the primary contractor for the project, which was jump-started in December 2018 with a $23 million federal BUILD (Better Using Investments to Leverage Development) grant awarded to the Calloway County Fiscal Court. The total contract is for $37.6 million, and when completed, there will be a new section of U.S. 641 from Murray to Hazel and the Kentucky-Tennessee line.