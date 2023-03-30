MURRAY – During a recent visit to Murray, the chief engineer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s first district shed some light on how projects are prioritized and budgeted, as well as how design choices have changed through studies of traffic and accident patterns. And despite what people might believe, he said giving input at public meetings does influence decisions in Frankfort.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat was speaking to Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members at a recent luncheon hosted by the chamber. While updating locals about projects specific to Calloway County and the Jackson Purchase, he also talked about the KYTC’s decision-making process, which is currently unfolding as the cabinet considers what changes to make to the state’s six-year highway plan.
“Just to kind of bring everybody up to speed on how projects evolve, in the odd years – this year being one of them – we meet with the county judges and the mayors across the entire state, and in our case, across our 12 counties,” Poat said. “We usually conduct those meetings in the January-February timeframe, and the goal of those meetings is to look at projects that have been scored in the last iteration of what we call the SHIFT process. … SHIFT stands for Strategic Highway Investment Formula for Tomorrow. It was implemented in 2016 as a new mechanism to put projects into our six-year road plan. It created a series of metrics (including) crash history, benefit-cost ratio, traffic volumes, economic development … and the purpose of that is to give projects a score and see how they rank amongst other projects in your area, as well as across the state.”
Poat said one of the positive changes to come from the adoption of SHIFT is that it puts competition for the funding of highway projects at a regional level instead of making it a statewide contest. Before SHIFT became the method for creating the six-year plan, Calloway and other counties in District 1 were competing with proposed projects as far away as Louisville, Lexington and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area. Now, communities in District 1 (based in Paducah), compete only with District 2 (Madisonville) and District 3 (Bowling Green). Poat said this process is better for rural communities because “it gives your projects a better chance to have legs and grow and become something.”
Poat said that when he and other KYTC personnel meet with county judges and mayors in odd-numbered years like this one, they look at how projects were scored in the last two years in comparison to others to see if they are still priorities. Occasionally, a project might have already been allocated construction funds, so it can be taken off the list to make room for new projects, he said.
“Then in the even years, whenever the legislature meets, they pass the budget and approve the new six-year highway plan,” Poat said. “Our six-year highway plan is named a six-year plan, but it's really, in theory, a two-year rolling document because it can be added to, supplemented, changed and tweaked every two years. So it's a six-year projection.”
The week after Poat’s visit to Murray, District 1 officials met at the Purchase Area Development District (PADD) office to combine the scores from all 12 counties and choose the top-ranked projects. The final scoring will take place in late April and early May, and that will be District 1’s submittal to Frankfort, he said.
Poat also discussed some of the newer types of designs KYTC has implemented in the last few years across the state, saying that a lot of these designs take some getting used to because they are so new and unfamiliar to the public. He used the Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) that began construction in 2019 at Exit 4 of Interstate 24 in Paducah as an example, saying many people thought it would never work. Since it opened, though, KYTC has heard from multiple people who have been extremely pleased with it.
Another design that is starting to become more widely used is the RCUT (Restricted Crossing U-Turn) intersection, which prohibits left turns and instead routes vehicles to the right and into a U-turn. Poat said there are currently 10 RCUTs in District 1 and more being planned or under construction. One recent example is the Hardin intersection at U.S. 641 and Brewers Highway, and KYTC is nearly finished with one in front of Murray’s new Paschall Truck Lines headquarters on U.S. 641 just north of KY 80. There are a couple more planned on the new 641 corridor in Calloway County as well, Poat said.
“I was a naysayer of the RCUT at first simply because, ‘Why do you have to turn right to go left?’” Poat admitted. “Then the more we kept looking at data from other states that have had RCUTs implemented for probably 10-15 years, the more it (seemed that this) is the best option … One of the things that we've seen as we've implemented the RCUTs … is that we have at least a 75% rate of reduction on traffic collisions at all of these intersections where we've implemented the RCUT. Nationwide, the number was about 50%, so we're trending even above that. … The reduction that you have in severe T-bone-style accidents in implementing the RCUT has been far greater than we thought.”
Poat said that although people don’t always believe the data that KYTC compiles and presents at public meetings, he hopes the public can try to trust the studies that have attempted to choose the safest traffic solutions possible.
“My whole point in that is whether it's roundabouts, RCUTs, Double Crossover Diamonds, whatever the case may be, go with us. Give us the benefit of the doubt,” he said. “I feel like our track record is starting to prove itself that we can be innovative, but yet be safe and efficient. … Our No. 1 goal is safety.”
Poat also assured the audience that while they might often assume that attending a public KYTC meeting won’t accomplish anything, engineers really do take their input into consideration when planning projects. While there are no public meetings currently scheduled in Calloway County, many locals might take interest in a meeting scheduled for next week in Henry County. According to the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is hosting a public meeting from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Harrelson School in Puryear to discuss that state’s portion of the U.S. 641 widening project.
Poat said Calloway County’s portion of the 641 project is expected to open in late August or early September.
