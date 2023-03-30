MURRAY – During a recent visit to Murray, the chief engineer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s first district shed some light on how projects are prioritized and budgeted, as well as how design choices have changed through studies of traffic and accident patterns. And despite what people might believe, he said giving input at public meetings does influence decisions in Frankfort.

KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat was speaking to Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members at a recent luncheon hosted by the chamber. While updating locals about projects specific to Calloway County and the Jackson Purchase, he also talked about the KYTC’s decision-making process, which is currently unfolding as the cabinet considers what changes to make to the state’s six-year highway plan.