MURRAY – It’s likely many Calloway County residents will be traveling next week for Thanksgiving, and as you continue getting used to the cold weather, now is a good time to make sure your vehicle is ready for winter through proper maintenance and keeping an emergency kit in case of a breakdown.
Keith Todd, public information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 1, said that after western Kentucky received snow last Friday night, he hoped it would remind motorists they should get prepared for more severe weather that might affect their travel plans.
“I think it's a nice reminder,” Todd said. “These early-season snowfalls give people plenty of time to get ready.”
In case you get stranded, KYTC recommends stocking your vehicle winter emergency kit with ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, extra gloves, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit. Todd said that in addition to storing several bottles of water in your vehicle, he personally recommends keeping snacks like peanut butter crackers since they don’t go stale as quickly as some other foods.
Todd said one helpful tip not many people think about is keeping a candle in your car, as well as a way to light it. This can come in very handy if you run out of gas on an extremely cold day or if your vehicle won’t start, he said.
“Even though you might not think about it, a candle puts off enough heat that you can warm your hands with it,” Todd said. “I also always carry extra paper towels in my kit in case I need it for something. Also, a lot of people carry toilet paper – because you never know.”
Winterizing your vehicle is another important step toward being prepared for the unexpected. KYTC is reminding motorists to check their car battery, tire pressure and brakes. People should also ensure that their vehicle’s heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are all working properly. Todd said many people also forget how critical it is to check your tire tread. This is an important safety tip at any time of year, but especially at the beginning of the winter.
“Most tire stores will check it for you for free,” Todd said. “(KYTC has) been pushing it for several years, but Colorado did a study several years ago of cars that went off the road during the first two or three early-season snowfalls, and they found that a pretty high number – it was around 50-60% – of the cars that ended up off the road had tread that was below the industry standard. So if your tire tread is starting to get a little thin, this would be a good time to check it and start looking at new tires.”
Even when your own vehicle doesn’t break down or get caught in an accident, an emergency kit comes in handy if you get stuck in traffic. Todd recalled an extreme example from 18 years ago, when he had only been in his current position at KYTC a couple of months.
“I started with the agency in October of 2004, and Christmas week of ’04, we had about a foot of snow,” Todd said. “We had a double-trailered FedEx truck that overturned on a hill in Lyon County between Eddyville and Cadiz, and it blocked the road just long enough that – since it was snowing so hard – (snow piled up) around the vehicles that were stopped in traffic. Even though we got the truck pushed off the road so traffic could go ahead, by then, there was so much snow around our vehicles that nobody could move. There were a couple of trucks that were stopped on some of those hills, and they couldn't get moving. Some traffic was blocked for 36 or 38 hours.
“We had (KYTC workers) coming out in four-wheel drive trucks and taking people things like water and snacks. There were a few people that were close to running out of gas. I would not recommend carrying a can of gas in your vehicle because a gallon of gas is the equivalent of a stick of dynamite; but, especially this time of year, I'm normally not going to let my gas get below about a quarter of a tank simply because if you get stuck in traffic and there's a crash somewhere, you’ll need to keep your engine running to stay warm.”
KYTC also issued the following winter driving tips in a news release:
• Travel only when necessary during major snow events.
• When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather, so brake early and slowly.
• Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes.
• Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing black ice – a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.
• Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
• Know before you go. Download the free WAZE app or visit ky.gov to check traffic conditions before you travel. The map also offers access to select traffic cameras on interstates and parkways.
• Eliminate distractions while driving, such as using a phone and/or eating.
People can visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources, like priority route maps, tips and highway district updates, KYTC said.
