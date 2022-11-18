MURRAY – It’s likely many Calloway County residents will be traveling next week for Thanksgiving, and as you continue getting used to the cold weather, now is a good time to make sure your vehicle is ready for winter through proper maintenance and keeping an emergency kit in case of a breakdown.

Keith Todd, public information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 1, said that after western Kentucky received snow last Friday night, he hoped it would remind motorists they should get prepared for more severe weather that might affect their travel plans.