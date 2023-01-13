MURRAY – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has started concrete work along a section of U.S. 641-Business in Murray.
Harper Construction is replacing three drainage structures along U.S. 641-Business/South Fourth Street near the Vine Street intersection close to HIH Burger Inn. Motorists should be alert for occasional lane restrictions to allow trucks to deliver concrete and other construction materials to the site. Otherwise, caution is required due to construction activity along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The work is expected to take about 10 days to complete, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.