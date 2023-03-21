FRANKFORT – (TNS) Before starting a two-week break on March 16, the Kentucky legislature sent two bills to Gov. Andy Beshear that would spend tens of millions of dollars while making several changes to how the state runs its juvenile detention centers, where riots, assaults and chronic neglect of youths in their cells have become commonplace.

Unlike some other measures during the legislative session, the juvenile justice bills ended up with bipartisan support, praised by outside observers.