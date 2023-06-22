US-NEWS-CONGRESS-JOURNALISTS-GET

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) speaks during a news conference following a Senate Democrat policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2023. 

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) A bipartisan group of senators and House members reintroduced legislation Wednesday that would prohibit the government from seeking confidential information and sources from reporters.

The measure is aimed at strengthening the freedom of the press by protecting journalists from government efforts to compel them to disclose the identities of their sources, according to Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., who are leading the Senate bill, and Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., who introduced the House companion.

