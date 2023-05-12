BENTON – The widow of Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash has joined a Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his wife in filing a wrongful death lawsuit against personnel at both agencies.
Cash was fatally shot on May 16, 2022, by Murray resident Gary Rowland, who had been arrested earlier that day and transported to MCSO in Benton. Cash and MCSO Deputy Donald Bowman were interviewing Rowland at the sheriff’s office in connection to a drug investigation when Rowland asked for a smoke break. After Cash and Bowman escorted Rowland outside, Rowland reached for a concealed gun and shot Cash before then being fatally shot himself by Bowman, who was standing next to Cash. Cash was later pronounced dead at the Marshall County Hospital.
The suit, which was filed Wednesday with Marshall Circuit Court, alleges that Rowland “was never adequately searched and was able to conceal a loaded 9mm pistol in his pants and a large knife around his neck.” The plaintiffs include Cash’s widow, Karen Michelle Cash – who goes by Michelle – and Donald and his wife, Tracey Elizabeth Bowman. The complaint said Michelle is suing individually for loss of spousal consortium and as for wrongful death as the duly appointed administrator of her late husband’s estate. The complaint said that while Donald survived the incident, he “now lives with post-traumatic stress disorder and intense psychological distress” and is unable to continue working as a law enforcement officer. Tracey is suing individually for loss of spousal consortium, the suit said.
The defendants are listed as Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight, Sgt. Logan Hampton with the Benton Police Department, MCSO Deputy Zach Johnson, MCSO Special Deputy Chris Beavers, MCSO Deputy Luke Rudd and CCSO Deputy Troy Doss. The suit says Hilbrecht and Knight are being sued in their official capacities as sheriff for the liabilities of their deputies and that the other defendants are being sued in their official and individual capacities.
The suit said that on May 16, 2022, MCSO Deputy Nathan Maxlow was called to a home in Benton because a vehicle was parked partially in the landowner’s driveway. A loaded AR-15 semi-automatic weapon was seen in the back seat, and after calling in the license plate, Maxlow learned that it did not match the vehicle. Deputy Cash overheard the radio traffic and told MCSO that he recognized the vehicle, a black Chrysler 300, from a recent pursuit of Rowland. Deputy Cash had also been monitoring Rowland by pinging his cellphone, and the pings matched the general area where the vehicle was found, the suit said.
“Mr. Rowland had made statements to Deputy Cash indicating that Rowland did not intend to go back to jail and would go down shooting,” the suit said. “As Benton Police Chief Stephen Sanderson recounted: ‘Rowland told [Cash], you all don't come after me ... I'm not going to back to jail. I got too much time hanging over my head. I will, I've got plenty of guns. I'm gonna have a shootout with you guys.” Sanderson reportedly remembered having that conversation with Deputy Cash because he wanted to make the other officers involved “well aware that this guy was possibly armed and dangerous.”
A multi-jurisdictional Special Response Team (SRT) – which included MCSO, BPD and Marshall County EMS, as well as Doss – was activated to respond to the apartment where officers believed Rowland might be located. Rudd reportedly filled in as the SRT leader because the full-time leader was out sick, set the “stack order,” or the order of the team members preparing to enter the apartment. Doss was first in the stack order, and the suit said that as he recounted the events to Kentucky State Police for its investigation of Cash’s murder, he described a protective “sweep” search of Rowland’s stomach, back and sweatpants pocket, but that he did not perform any further search.
The suit cites the KSP report in stating that Johnson did not search Rowland and Rudd “did not conduct a thorough search of Mr. Rowland after placing his handcuffs on Mr. Rowland. Nor did Luke Rudd instruct any other SRT team members, including Doss and Beavers, to search Mr. Rowland. Once Mr. Rowland was handcuffed, he was escorted by Troy Doss and Chris Beavers — an EMS medic — to the squad car of Benton Police Officer Logan Hampton.”
The suit said Rudd also accompanied the deputies and Rowland before he radioed to Hampton to unlock the squad car remotely from where Hampton was standing in the apartment. After Hampton did, the suit said, “Rudd did not search Rowland before he was placed in Hampton’s car. Doss did not search Rowland before he was placed in Hampton’s car. Beavers did not search Rowland before he was placed in Hampton’s car. When Officer Hampton came down from the apartment, Rudd asked Hampton if Hampton wanted to switch the cuffs on Rowland. … Hampton agreed and replaced Rudd’s cuffs with his own.”
Further citing the KSP report, the suit said MCSO Deputy Kyle Mullins told KSP that then-Eddie McGuire asked Beavers and Rudd if they had patted Rowland down, but that they did not respond. Beavers reportedly later confirmed that he didn’t search Rowland because he is not a certified Kentucky law enforcement officer. After deputies decided to transport Rowland to MCSO for questioning, Hampton drove Rowland there. According to the lawsuit, Hampton told KSP that Rowland repeatedly asked him for a cigarette and he said no because that was up to the detectives.
Hampton told KSP that after they arrived and he removed Rowland from the vehicle, he gave Rowland “one last pat-down of his waistband.” At that time, he noticed a car key hanging from a lanyard around his neck, which he thought connected Rowland to the Chrysler that had prompted the call to MCSO. The lawsuit claims that none of Hampton’s pat-downs were adequate, as he missed two weapons.
“Logan Hampton did not search Rowland,” the suit said. “Hampton did not search Rowland when he switched the handcuffs. Hampton did not search Rowland before transporting Rowland in Hampton’s vehicle. Logan stated he ‘just [did] one last pat-down of his waistband’, but this pat-down failed to find the below 9mm handgun concealed on Rowland’s person. Rowland was also found to have a large knife on a chain on his neck. Hampton’s ‘pat-down’ search at the Sheriff’s Office did not reveal this weapon, either. Sgt. Hampton missed this knife on Rowland’s neck despite discovering the lanyard with the car keys on Mr. Rowland’s neck … In short, when Hampton delivered Rowland to Mr. Cash and Mr. Bowman to be interviewed, Rowland was armed with a loaded 9mm pistol and a large knife around his neck.”
After Deputy Cash and Bowman began to interview Rowland, Rowland asked to take a smoke break. They escorted him outside to smoke and returned to the interview. After a while longer, Rowland requested a second smoke break. Deputy Cash and Bowman agreed to escort him outside, and it was during the second smoke break that Rowland drew his weapon and fired, striking Deputy Cash.
The lawsuit states that MCSO’s Policy on Prisoner Transport requires that “prior to transport, the transporting deputy shall thoroughly search all prisoners for any weapons, tools of escape, or contraband.” The suit further states that the possibility that Rowland was “imminently foreseeable.”
“The duty of care in this case would of course extend to adhering to MCSO policies regarding best police practices for searching and transporting suspects, especially those, like Rowland, known to be armed and to have expressed a homicidal intent towards law enforcement. … Further, the Kentucky Supreme Court has recognized that searching an individual taken into custody is not a discretionary or ministerial act and may support a claim for liability.”
The suit does not name a specific dollar amount being sought.
“In addition to her own damages for loss of spousal consortium, Plaintiff Karen Michelle Cash sues for the damages due to Jody Cash’s physical and mental injuries, loss of life, and loss of earning capacity and capacity, as well as for expenses incurred as a result of said accident,” the complaint concludes. “All damages are in an amount in excess of the minimum dollar amount necessary to establish the jurisdiction of this court. Wherefore plaintiffs demand judgment against defendant for damages, costs, and all other proper relief.”
Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said the county’s liability insurance through the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) covers legal representation for civil lawsuits and that KACo had hired Barry Stilz with the Lexington law firm Kinead & Stilz. When reached by the Ledger & Times at his office Thursday, Stilz said he could not comment on pending litigation.
A lawsuit represents only one side of an issue.
