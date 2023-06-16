US-NEWS-TRUMP-DOCUMENTS-LAWYER-MI

A view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Aug. 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. 

 Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — (TNS) When a federal magistrate judge imposed a “special condition” on Donald Trump’s bond that he could not communicate with witnesses in his classified documents case in Miami, the former president’s defense attorney objected and said that it would be “unworkable” because some of them still interact with Trump every day.

But defense attorney Todd Blanche was not just referring to Secret Service agents and Trump personnel, including one potential witness, co-defendant Walt Nauta, a former White House aide who still works for Trump as an assistant at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. Blanche also briefly alluded to an unnamed lawyer still employed by Trump.