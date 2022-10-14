LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES – Fire officials with the USDA Forest Service are now enforcing Phase 1 fire restrictions at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area due to rising fire danger from current drought conditions.
Increased patrols will monitor fire restriction compliance and enforce prohibitions.
1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. [36 CFR 261.52 (a)]. During Phase 1 Fire Restrictions, campfires are allowed in metal campfire rings provided at developed Forest Service campgrounds. The use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or a fully enclosed stove with a 1/4” spark arrester type screen is permitted.
2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. [36 CFR 261.52 (d)].
3. Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame. [36 CFR 261.52(i)].
4. Firearm target shooting and firearm use of Golden Pond Target Range. The archery range remains open for archery target shooting.
5. Chainsaw use without a permit.
6. Fireworks and other explosive devices are always prohibited on Forest Service lands.
Campfires at developed campgrounds must be attended at all times and completely extinguished before vacating the campsite. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns, and heating devices using liquefied or bottled fuel are allowed as they can be instantly switched off.
Campfires are not allowed during these restrictions in any dispersed camping areas.
“With the prolonged dry conditions, any fire start poses a greater threat to firefighter and public safety,” said Russell Harris, fire management officer for the USDA Forest Service at Land Between the Lakes. “Fire restrictions help reduce wildfire risks to our local communities and the recreating public.”
Restrictions will remain in effect until further notice is issued. More information and the full text of the Supervisors Order is on the Land Between the Lakes Alerts webpage. Dial 9-1-1 to report a wildfire. For more information, visit us online at: www.landbetweenthelakes.us/alerts.
