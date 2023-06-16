MURRAY - The “Leading Ladies” will perform a concert Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Amphitheater.
“This concert is not to be missed,” said Lisa Cope, director of Playhouse in the Park. “We are delighted to have this opportunity to be a part of the exciting variety of productions in this concert series. When I presented this idea to our performers, they were delighted and I know the public is in for a treat.”
The all-female cabaret will feature 16 performers in solos, duets and small ensemble numbers from Broadway plays, movies and television series.
“Our beautiful Rotary amphitheater is the perfect setting for this entertaining variety of songs by some of our community’s most talented performers,” said Terry Little, one of the sponsors of the show.
Performers include Kelly Allison, Holly Bloodworth, Kylee Carter, Stacy Clayton, Lisa Cope, Kala Allen-Dunn, Joanne Guns, Sarah Hines, Elise Kieffer, Livi Lance, Kayla Little, Laynie Mitchell, Teresa Northcutt, Lola Powell, Mack Slack and Audrey Walton.
The program is free and open to the public.
