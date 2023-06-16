MURRAY - The “Leading Ladies” will perform a concert Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Amphitheater.

“This concert is not to be missed,” said Lisa Cope, director of Playhouse in the Park. “We are delighted to have this opportunity to be a part of the exciting variety of productions in this concert series. When I presented this idea to our performers, they were delighted and I know the public is in for a treat.”

