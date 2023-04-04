MURRAY - Area Technology Center students enjoyed a unique experience Friday when the U.S. Army’s Mission Support Battalion Mobile Exhibit Company (MEC) brought the MEC 3 Aviation Asset, a tractor trailer outfitted with six different simulators.

 “The Apache simulator has two pilots – the pilot who flies and the co-pilot who operates all the weapons systems,” Sergeant Jared Snow said, explaining the simulators the asset. “We have two Black Hawk simulators. They’re the same ones our pilots train on. They’re called flight orientation simulators. They just orientate pilots to the controls and the instrumentation, so they do that in virtual reality. Then we have the M134 simulator, virtual reality as well. And just a generic helicopter simulator.”

