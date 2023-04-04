MURRAY - Area Technology Center students enjoyed a unique experience Friday when the U.S. Army’s Mission Support Battalion Mobile Exhibit Company (MEC) brought the MEC 3 Aviation Asset, a tractor trailer outfitted with six different simulators.
“The Apache simulator has two pilots – the pilot who flies and the co-pilot who operates all the weapons systems,” Sergeant Jared Snow said, explaining the simulators the asset. “We have two Black Hawk simulators. They’re the same ones our pilots train on. They’re called flight orientation simulators. They just orientate pilots to the controls and the instrumentation, so they do that in virtual reality. Then we have the M134 simulator, virtual reality as well. And just a generic helicopter simulator.”
The MEC, which is based out of Fort Knox, is part of the Army’s recruiting strategy by providing opportunities for the public to engage with Army soldiers. In total, 37 active-duty soldiers make up the MEC, all of whom have a commercial drivers license, according to the Army’s website. The company boasts a fleet of 21 branded assets, 12 of which tractor trailers “loaded with the latest technology in gaming, virtual reality, STEM, weapons and aviation simulators.”
These soldiers travel the country, bringing assets to events, such as career fairs, sporting events, festivals and concerts. In the month of March, the MEC attended 122 events in 29 states.
“We travel around the country to show people Army aviation opportunities that the Army has available,” Snow said. “We travel the country. I travel 330 days a year. (We go to) different states, mostly with the Aviation Branch and the Golden Knights (the Army’s parachute team); but when we’re not doing stuff with them, we go to high schools and stuff like that.”
All 480 students who attend the ATC were able to participate, some of them twice. Even ATC Principal Dan Hicks took a turn flying one of the helicopters, managing to keep it in the air for six minutes.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for our students,” Hicks said. “I’m glad the Army was able to come and put this on for us today. A lot of (students) have said they really enjoyed it.”
