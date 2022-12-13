Legislators preview upcoming session

5th District State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray), Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Manager John Hughes and 1st District State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) are seen participating in a panel discussion during the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce's annual Legislative Preview Breakfast last week.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Discussion topics included income tax, future disaster relief and workforce development when elected state officials recently discussed the upcoming legislative session with Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members.