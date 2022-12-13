Legislators preview upcoming session

MURRAY – Discussion topics included income tax, future disaster relief and workforce development when elected state officials recently discussed the upcoming legislative session with Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members.
The special guests providing their insight at the chamber’s annual Legislative Preview Breakfast last week included 5th District State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray), 1st District State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray), Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Manager John Hughes and Murray State University President Bob Jackson. Imes and Hughes said they expected one of the first votes to be a reaffirmation of its commitment to House Bill 8 from the last session. Hughes said the bill automatically lowers the state income tax to 4.5% and aims to phase out the tax entirely over a 10-year period.
“There’s revenue triggers that have to be met so that it’s just not a $1 billion drop each year,” Hughes said. “For every 1% the state income tax is lowered, it’s about a billion dollars. So (HB 8) does a fiscally responsible manner, and we advocated for it.”
Howell said legislators have for years discussed the possibility of moving from an income tax into more of a consumption-based tax. He said that although there is no guarantee phasing out the income tax will work for Kentucky, “it has succeeded in raising the economic standards for everyone in every other state that’s tried it.”
“It’s going to be a long road, but people are going to think this is going to happen now,” Howell said. “We put in a lot of triggers, especially in the Senate. We put a lot of slowdown triggers in this to make sure that there was no gap funding issue. I don’t know if you remember what happened in Kansas a few years ago, but they just started lowering the income tax and they didn’t do it with any consumption-based tax because nobody wanted to be seen raising taxes. Oh, and they increased spending too because they were spending the money that all these tax cuts were going to, and it nearly bankrupted the state.
“So we were very conscious of throwing the stop-gap triggers in there so it’s set to drop a half-point at a time once general fund revenues increase. I’ll be really interested to see how this plays out from an actuarial standpoint because of the potential for a recession right now. We might hit this first trigger in January, which we can make economically, but then if our economy hits a recession, it may be a while before we trip that next trigger.”
With the recent first anniversary of the Western Kentucky tornadoes and the more recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Imes said it’s a reminder that the legislature needs to be preparing for how the state will deal with future disasters. Howell agreed, saying he had worked on that issue some in the interim session.
“We dropped a House Bill and Senate Bill 5 to do initial funding for the tornado relief, and then ran Senate Bill 150 on top of it to allocate the rest of the funding,” Howell said. “And quite candidly, we were putting the plane together as we were flying it. No one had ever done this before here, and we couldn’t find a lot of guidance from other states. A lot of things we got really right; some of the people that do this nationally have told the folks in Graves County that some of the stuff that we did in that legislation was something nobody else ever does to support disaster victims, and they started talking about it in other states. But, of course, there were some things that we either did wrong or we could have done that we just didn’t know to do. It’s a classic (case of) ‘you don’t know what you don’t know.’”
Howell said he filed a bill late in the last session to study disaster relief, but it did not advance. He said more needs to be done to make sure that when the legislature pours hundreds of millions of dollars into disaster relief that state agencies are equipped to handle that and the money quickly goes where it is most needed.
The panel also discussed how inflation is affecting state and local budgets, as well as how having a large number of newly elected legislators entering the General Assembly might affect the session. Being married to Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, Mary Beth Imes said she keeps a close eye on the costs facing counties every day.
“The contracts (for roads) that were signed several months ago, they’ve tripled, and you’ve got to find that money somewhere. … I think we did a great job in the last session with our funding,” Imes said. “We had the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) fund, and we were able to do a lot of things that normally we couldn’t do. And I think this is the first session in four years that we’re not dealing with either a pandemic, a budget or redistricting, so I think that maybe we can hit the ground running. We also have 25 new House members, and it’s going to be kind of a learning curve – I’m still learning.”
“Since 2017, there’s been 82% turnover in the state General Assembly,” Hughes added. “That’s insane. Try to imagine running your business (that way). For one, it’s good job security for lobbyists because we’ve got to meet a lot of new faces every year, but there’s a whole lot of institutional knowledge that’s not there (so) we could see this session being something of a slow-down (where many are learning) ‘Here’s how business is conducted in Frankfort,’ and so on.”
The panel discussed a variety of workforce initiatives, and Imes tied that idea in with statewide efforts to curb substance abuse.
“I think we are still going to be dealing with something that we’ve been dealing with for a century now, and it’s gotten really bad; that’s the substance abuse/opioid problem, to do what we can in that area,” Imes said. “That and the workforce development (problem) that I think goes along with the opioid abuse. When you have that abuse, first of all, it messes up families, and it messes up the workforce.”
Jackson spoke about issues facing higher education, including performance funding. He said that when performance funding was first implemented, Murray State got the short shrift compared to larger institutions, in part because of the larger number of graduates, but the legislature passed a bill a couple of years ago to protect universities’ base funding so it would not drop below a certain amount.
“Why was that important? Because the way that performance funding model works, money goes in, it’s rotated around based on about 13 performance measures, and funding comes out to all the public institutions” Jackson said. “Murray State University, prior to that change, has received no funding from the performance funding model. It doesn’t mean we’re not performing. We’re actually the best performing comprehensive university in the Commonwealth; we have the highest retention rates, graduation rates and on and on and on.”
