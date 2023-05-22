MURRAY – It was evident at the Murray Independent School District Board of Education special called meeting last Wednesday that, even though the majority have long-returned to their pre-pandemic lives, the residual impacts, both good and bad, of years of restrictions designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will likely shape policies for the foreseeable future.
Not all of the impacts are bad. Noting the success of the district’s expansion of summer school programs designed to address widespread learning losses resulting from school disruptions during the pandemic, Superintendent Coy Samons requested an additional $5,000 be allocated to each school to bolster their summer school offerings, which the board approved.
The board also approved two personnel requests. The first was to increase the hours for five bus monitor positions. During the pandemic, bus monitors were added to each of the district’s five bus routes. Samons explained that the increase in hours would make the positions full-time, making those employees eligible for benefits.
The second personnel request was for an additional speech language pathologist (SLP) position. MISD Director of Special Education David McDowell advised that the number of students requiring SLP services increased from 140 to 217 over the last five years, noting those figures do not include preschool students, who are tracked separately.
McDowell explained that some of the increase is related to new guidelines for identifying students in need of speech-language interventions – for example, it is now suggested that children master speech sounds at an earlier level – but most of it is related to the pandemic. Both McDowell and Samons noted that this trend is being observed statewide.
The Kentucky Early Intervention System, formerly known as First Steps, could not adequately identify students who needed intervention early, leaving them to not be identified until they started preschool or kindergarten.
“Also, services were not what services probably should’ve been during the COVID time period,” McDowell said. “In-person, as we found out, is much better than virtual. As a district, we did a very good job of bringing those speech students to get them that in-person service during COVID, when the State of Kentucky would allow us to do that. Still, I feel like services did lack a little bit during that time. So, during COVID, we didn’t see the growth that we should’ve seen/would like to have seen with students exiting earlier. And we’re just seeing a lot of kids with communication issues because of screen time and not interacting with others during COVID.”
“It does raise an interesting question,” Board Member Adam Seiber noted, “are we tracking outcomes like this and aggregating that data anywhere? If there’s ever another scenario where people decide it’s a real good idea to shut down schools for a long period of time, it sure would be nice to have the data in one place to be able to articulate the cost to our kids; and this is a concrete example, I think, that is a real-life consequence of shutting things down.”
MISD will participate in the PS-12 Community Eligibility Provision Pilot Program next year, which will allow the district to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students.
“I would like to speak to this,” Board Chair Richard Crouch said. “I became convinced during the pandemic that we should be providing free breakfast, free lunch for all students, every day. I was not a proponent of that until we had the pandemic, and during the pandemic, I was convinced that we need to be doing this. I wanted to state that publicly.”
“The research says that one in five of our children in Kentucky are facing food insecurity, so I think this is amazing,” Board Member Robyn Pizzo said. “I’m really excited.”
In other business, salary schedules for the upcoming year, which include a two percent across-the-board increase for MISD staff, were approved. The schedules also call for a sizable increase in pay for substitute teachers to $99-109 per day for a rank one teacher as well as a $75 bonus for retired teachers who come back as a sub.
The board also approved the tentative budget, which is the second of three annual budget approval requests. In January, the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year was passed. In September, the working budget will be presented for approval.
MISD will continue its auditing services contract with Duguid, Gentry and Associates for the 2022-2023 fiscal year audit. Although the board did unanimously approve the request, Crouch noted that the generally accepted best practice is to switch companies every few years, and this will be the third year with the company.
Before commencing the business of the special called meeting, which was held in lieu of the board’s regular monthly meeting, the board recognized nearly a dozen Murray High School students for being accepted to competitive summer programs, such as Governor’s Scholars Program, MSU Commonwealth Honors Academy and International Space School. The board also recognized MHS junior Rianna Peng for having a perfect score on the ACT exam.
Straight-line winds during a recent storm substantially damaged a tree in front of Murray Middle School, which had to be removed. Samons said the tree was one of the oldest trees in Murray. Concerns have also been raised regarding the integrity of another very old tree in the front lawn of the school that will be removed in the near future.
The Local Planning Committee held its third meeting and completed the draft facility plan. Samons advised the plan has been forwarded to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Once approved, the committee will review any corrections from KDE and present an All-District Facility Improvement Plan for the next four to eight years.
On a related note, Samons also provided a brief report by Baird Financial Advisors estimating costs for the district on a 20-year, a 25-year or a 30-year bond.
The next board meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the Carter Administration Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.