MURRAY – It was evident at the Murray Independent School District Board of Education special called meeting last Wednesday that, even though the majority have long-returned to their pre-pandemic lives, the residual impacts, both good and bad, of years of restrictions designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will likely shape policies for the foreseeable future.

Not all of the impacts are bad. Noting the success of the district’s expansion of summer school programs designed to address widespread learning losses resulting from school disruptions during the pandemic, Superintendent Coy Samons requested an additional $5,000 be allocated to each school to bolster their summer school offerings, which the board approved.