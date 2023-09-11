SPORTS-KY-SPORTS-GAMBLING-SPORTSPLUS-LX

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear places the state's first legal sports wager at Churchill Downs on Sept. 7, 2023, with mutuels manager Kristina McManigell. Sports betting is now legal at nine outlets across the state; online wagering in Kentucky will get underway Sept. 28. 

 Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (TNS) The first legal sports bets were cast in the commonwealth Thursday morning, just in time for the start of the NFL season.

And in true election year fashion — the Kentucky governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear and Republican challenger Daniel Cameron is the most expensive race in the nation this year — there’s already political jockeying about who gets credit for sports betting’s legalization.