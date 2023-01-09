WASHINGTON — (TNS) A conservative Republican at the center of the tortured effort to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he’d welcome a hard-fought battle over the U.S. debt ceiling, but said both parties should start negotiating terms for the increase now so it doesn’t go down to the wire.
“Our point is, let’s fight now to end the status quo,” Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican and member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “Let’s get in the room now.”
Roy helped negotiate a deal with McCarthy giving conservatives more clout that helped give the leader enough backing to win the speakership by a single vote early Saturday on the 15th ballot.
Asked whether McCarthy must tie a debt ceiling increase to deep spending cuts or face the mightiest tool they secured — the ability for a single Republican to force a House vote to oust McCarthy as speaker — Roy hinted that could be in store.
luding Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have denounced the deal McCarthy struck that helped bring around many of a group of 20 dissident GOP lawmakers last week. Democrats and other critics say it could hobble McCarthy’s ability to reach a bipartisan deal to lift the debt ceiling sometime after July 1, when the $31 trillion limit will need to be raised to prevent a U.S. default on debt payments.
But President Joe Biden has vowed he won’t make concessions to prevent Republicans from forcing a first-ever default on the debt.
ncial markets and consumer confidence and led to the first-ever downgrade of the U.S. sovereign debt rating by Standard & Poor’s. It ended when President Barack Obama agreed to about $2 trillion in spending cuts over a decade.
Rep. Scott Perry, who chairs the Freedom Caucus, was asked whether he’s prepared to let the U.S. default. “Everybody should negotiate,” including President Joe Biden, Perry said on ABC’s “This Week.” Biden has said they limit should be increased without conditions.
House Minority Whip Katherine Clark said she expects far-right Republicans in the House to take aim at entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare as they try to cut the federal debt.
“That is taking our seniors hostage,” she said on CNN.
Roy said the target for Republicans is both defense and non-defense discretionary spending in the part of the federal budget that is determined by Congress, while saying Republicans have made it clear “we’re not going to touch the benefits” going to people who rely on Social Security and Medicare benefits.
rthy seeks to balance the budget using 2022 discretionary spending as a baseline, he said. “Let’s sit down on how we’re going to spend on that discretionary spending,” Roy said.
(By Laura Litvan, Bloomberg News with assistance from Jenny Leonard)
