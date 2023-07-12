LEXINGTON– (TNS) The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating a drowning which left an 18-month-old dead last week.
Elaina Johnson was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after a drowning incident that took place Friday in Breathitt County, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said.
Her death is being investigated as an accident. Ginn said he is waiting for reports to come in from other local investigating agencies.
Johnson is survived by her parents, two brothers, and both sets of grandparents, according to her obituary. Funeral services were scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson with Cecil Howard officiating, according to the funeral home.
Ginn, who is chair of the Fayette County Child Fatality Review Committee, reminded the public about swimming safety during the summer months.
“You can’t be safe enough,” he told the Herald-Leader Tuesday afternoon.
His tips included that if a person cannot swim, they should always wear a life preserver. He said there can never be “enough eyes” on those who are in and around water.
He encouraged families to have flotation devices around the pool or body of water just in case of an accident.
“There have been deaths in lakes and rivers in other counties recently, and you can’t be safe enough,” he said. “If you can’t swim, wear a life preserver, because the situation could end in horrible tragedy.
