(TNS) A Lexington teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual offenses involving minors was placed on leave by the Fayette County district Tuesday, according to officials and records.
Kevin Lentz was an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson Dia Davidson Smith told the Herald-Leader.
Lentz, 49, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor, seven counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance (under 16), and six counts of tampering with physical evidence, Lexington Police spokesperson Hannah Sloan said.
Lentz is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.
Special victims detectives are continuing to investigate and no additional information is available at this time, Sloan said.
“We have been made aware of the arrest of Mr. Kevin Lentz,” said Davidson-Smith. “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. FCPS will fully cooperate with the all authorities during their investigation. We remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment for all our students.”
Lentz was placed on administrative leave from the school district Tuesday morning, pending the outcome of the Lexington Police investigation.
Davidson-Smith referred the question of whether the alleged victims were from Henry Clay to Lexington police.
She said Lentz became employed with the district on August 11, 2005.
In a letter to families Tuesday, Henry Clay High School Principal Corye Franklin said the Lexington Police Department informed leaders “a teacher on our staff was arrested off campus.”
“The employee involved in the allegations previously received a clean background check and was approved to work in the district,” Franklin said.
“As I begin my tenure as principal at Henry Clay, I want to establish transparent and honest communication with families,” Franklin said in the letter. “Any time there is an unusual situation at school or involving our school community, I will make sure our families hear directly from me. We understand that these situations can be unsettling, and we are always here to support our students and families.“
In a 2022 investigation, the Herald-Leader found that of 194 Kentucky educators whose teaching license was surrendered, suspended or revoked by the state Education Professional Standards Board from 2016 to 2021, 61% were related to sexual misconduct.
Lexington’s Faith Lutheran Church Pastor Dana Lockhart said Lentz had been a volunteer in the youth program, but was not on staff. He’ll be removed from his volunteer role under church policies pertaining to child protection, he said.
“We are not aware of any wrongdoing through his work at the church,” Lockhart said.
“Kevin and his family are in our thoughts and prayers as are everyone in the situation, especially any victims,” said Lockhart.
