(TNS) A Lexington man has been charged with several federal violations including disorderly conduct for allegedly entering a tunnel during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Barry Saturday, of Lexington, was charged in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. on July 28 with civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct within a restricted building and disorderly conduct within the Capitol.