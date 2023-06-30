LEXINGTON – (TNS) A man who killed his wife and two daughters in May 2022, allegedly in fear of financial collapse, was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Steven Wilson, 65, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder — domestic violence in May, according to court records. Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Goodman sentenced Wilson Thursday to 25 years for each count of murder and ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

