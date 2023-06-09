Lexington – (TNS)A herd of goats will make a trip to Vaughn’s Branch in Lexington this weekend to help the city create a new recreational space.
On Saturday, the city will bring in 15 goats to feed on bush honeysuckle and other invasive species in the area next to the Oxford Circle shopping center, according to a news release.
The animals are being used to clear the area so it can be used as a recreational space with a butterfly garden waystation and trail connection to Preston’s Springs and McConnell Springs.
The goats will arrive at 11 a.m. to be blessed by Pastor Ken Menefee of the Harvest Worship Center Church.
The public is welcome to attend the blessing at Oxford Circle before the goats are released into a fenced area to start their work, project coordinator Paula Singer said.
“We hope there will be other opportunities for the public to see the goats at work, but we do not have specific dates or times,” Singer said. “Since the goats’ enclosure will be protected by a very ‘hot’ electric fence, the public will not be able to get close to the goats at work.”
The cost of the goats is being paid for by a $12,500 Water Quality grant and $3,642 in matching funds.
This is not the first time (or the last) goats will be used to clear brush in Lexington. The city hired a company to have a section of Idle Hour Park cleared in 2018.
The goats will stay at Vaughn’s Branch for three weeks and return to the city again this fall and next spring to continue their work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.