WASHINGTON – (TNS) House Republicans are seeking to cut three Democratic projects that would provide services to the LGBTQ community during Tuesday’s fiscal 2024 Transportation-HUD Appropriations markup, enraging Democrats on the committee.

The three earmarks total $3.62 million, with two in Massachusetts and one in Pennsylvania. The projects would be eliminated as part of a Republican en bloc amendment that would advance a range of Republican cultural priorities, including a provision that would ban flying gay pride flags over government buildings. The panel is expected to vote on the amendment later Tuesday.